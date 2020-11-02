UrduPoint.com
UK Appalled By Iran's Decision To Begin New Case Against Zaghari-Ratcliffe - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 08:21 PM

UK Appalled by Iran's Decision to Begin New Case Against Zaghari-Ratcliffe - Minister

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called on Monday "appalling" the Iranian government's decision to bring a new case against UK-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested in April 2016 for anti-government activities and sentenced to five years in prison, but had been recently released due to the coronavirus pandemic

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called on Monday "appalling" the Iranian government's decision to bring a new case against UK-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested in April 2016 for anti-government activities and sentenced to five years in prison, but had been recently released due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is appalling that Iran has begun a new case against Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and have threatened her with being returned to prison. The Iranian authorities have put an intolerable burden on Nazanin and her family," Raab said in a statement.

The foreign secretary said that he was "relieved" that Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains on temporary release, but added that she needs to be returned home to her family, and pledged the UK government will continue "to make this clear in the strongest terms."

Before Raab's statements was released, Labour Party lawmaker Tulip Siddique announced on Twitter that the trial had been adjourned, and that she was back home with her parents.

"Spoke to Nazanin's husband Richard just now. She was taken to court, but trial was adjourned before she could put forward a defence. No date for next hearing, but also no prison & she is back home with her parents," Siddique, who represents Zaghari-Ratcliffe's UK constituency in Parliament, wrote on the social platform.

The Labour lawmaker complained the no UK government representative was present at the trial "despite our repeated request", and said that "these mind games be stopped."

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a Thomson Reuters Foundation employee at the time, was arrested in April 2016 in Iran on suspicions of plotting against the government. Sentenced to five years in prison, she was released in March amid the coronavirus outbreak but had to wear a tracking anklet.

