UK Appeals Court Labels Rwanda Deportation Scheme For Illegal Migrants 'Unlawful'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The UK Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that the government's plan to relocate illegal immigrants to Rwanda to deter irregular arrivals by boat was unlawful, paving the way for the matter to be considered by the Supreme Court.

Two of the three judges ruled to reverse the High Court's December decision that labeled the east African nation of Rwanda a "safe country," arguing that asylum seekers might be removed to their home countries.

"The result is that the High Court's decision that Rwanda was a safe third country is reversed and that unless and until the deficiencies in its asylum processes are corrected removal of asylum-seekers to Rwanda will be unlawful," the judgment summary read.

The UK government insists that the scheme will discourage migrants from crossing the English Channel from France in small boats to seek asylum in the United Kingdom and save the cost of their upkeep. The appellants ” from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Vietnam, Sudan and Albania ” say there is a risk that they will be returned to their home countries.

The government tried to send migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda in June 2022, but the flight was canceled shortly before take-off after the European Court of Human Rights interfered. The High Court ruled in December that the scheme was lawful, prompting the 10 appellants and a human rights charity to seek permission to appeal, which they were granted in January 2023.

