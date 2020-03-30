UK Appoints McCallum as New Director General of MI5 - Home Secretary

Ken McCallum is set to replace Sir Andrew Parker as the director general of MI5, the domestic security agency of the United Kingdom, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Monday

McCallum previously served as the deputy director general of MI5.

"Since becoming Home Secretary, I have worked closely with Ken [McCallum] and I'm delighted to appoint him as the new Director General," Patel said, as quoted by the UK Home Office in a press release.

The home secretary also expressed gratitude to Parker for his "dedication" and "commitment" during his service.

McCallum has worked in intelligence services for 25 years, and was responsible for security during the 2012 Olympics in London, among other things. McCallum will take up his new post in late April when Parker is set to retire.