UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Appoints Skripal Probe Boss As New MI5 Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:50 PM

UK appoints Skripal probe boss as new MI5 chief

The head of the investigation into the poisoning of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal has been appointed as the next head of Britain's domestic intelligence agency

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The head of the investigation into the poisoning of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal has been appointed as the next head of Britain's domestic intelligence agency.

Ken McCallum led the probe into the 2018 chemical attack in Salisbury, southwest England, that almost killed ex-spy Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Russia has repeatedly rejected claims that officers from its GRU military intelligence agency used a powerful nerve agent against Skripal in retribution for his work for Britain and Western agencies.

Both survived after spending days in a coma and have since gone into hiding. A woman who was exposed to the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok died, and several other people were affected.

The British government announced the appointment of McCallum on Monday.

He will take over from the current head of MI5, Andrew Parker, when he retires at the end of April.

McCallum, the current deputy director-general, has nearly 25 years' experience in the security service, and oversaw counter-terrorism operations before and during the 2012 London Olympics.

He has also worked on security issues in Northern Ireland, Islamic extremism and cybersecurity.

McCallum, a maths graduate from Glasgow, described his appointment as a "huge privilege", while Parker said he was "the right person to take MI5 forward".

"He brings a wealth of leadership and national security expertise to the role, which is all the more important today as MI5 and the country deals with the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic," he added in a statement on the MI5 website.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Died London Glasgow Salisbury Ireland April Women 2018 Olympics All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: $2.5 trillion rescue package needed f ..

32 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution hosts virtual annual General As ..

36 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace lauds dedic ..

36 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah holds virtual meeting to follo ..

36 minutes ago

Beijing Lianxin Charity Foundation donates emergen ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner calls for blood donation for t ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.