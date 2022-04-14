UrduPoint.com

UK Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 6-11

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 09:43 PM

UK Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Ages 6-11

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved on Thursday the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax for children ages 6 to 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved on Thursday the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax for children ages 6 to 11.

"I am pleased to confirm that that the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna, 'Spikevax', has now been authorised in Great Britain in 6 to 11 year olds. The vaccine is safe and effective in this age group," MHRA head June Raine said in a statement.

In January 2021, the Spikevax vaccine was authorized for adults over 18, and in August 2021 it was approved for those ages 12-17, according to the statement.

The UK has approved six vaccines against the coronavirus, including those produced by BioNTech/Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, Astrazeneca and Valneva. The latter vaccine, developed by the French pharmaceutical company Valneva, was approved earlier in the day, making the UK the first country to use it.

