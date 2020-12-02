UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from 'next week'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for general use and said it would be introduced next week.

"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use," the department of health said in a statement.

"The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," the statement said, with priority groups including care home residents, health and care staff.