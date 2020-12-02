UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine For Rollout From 'next Week'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:00 PM

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from 'next week'

Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for general use and said it would be introduced next week

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for general use and said it would be introduced next week.

"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use," the department of health said in a statement.

"The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," the statement said, with priority groups including care home residents, health and care staff.

Related Topics

United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

Infinix Note 8 is a real photography king with 64 ..

42 seconds ago

IHC decides to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed ..

3 minutes ago

Nine outlaws arrested, narcotics seized in sargodh ..

11 minutes ago

PDMA releases Rs 184.6m for North Waziristan affec ..

11 minutes ago

Hong Kong Sentences Three Activists to Prison for ..

20 minutes ago

Australia experiences hottest spring on record

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.