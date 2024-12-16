Open Menu

UK Approves Royal Mail Takeover By Czech Billionaire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM

UK approves Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionaire

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Britain's centuries-old Royal Mail is set to pass into foreign ownership after the UK government Monday approved the takeover of its parent company by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EP Group.

The takeover of International Distribution Services (IDS) is worth £3.6 billion ($4.5 billion).

The deal "protects workers and key services whilst seeing Royal Mail continue to be headquartered in Britain, securing jobs and tax receipts in the UK", the government said in a statement.

The government will hold a "golden share" in the former state monopoly Royal Mail which ensures it has veto power over the postal operator's headquarters being moved abroad and over changes to its tax residency.

Both parties have been waiting for the government green light since IDS in May accepted the takeover offer from the EP Group, which already held a near 28-percent stake.

"For too many years progress on securing a stable future at Royal Mail has stalled," business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said.

"We are working towards ensuring a financially stable Royal Mail with protected links between communities other providers can't reach," he added.

Kretinsky made a series of guarantees to gain government approval, notably maintaining the Universal Service Obligation to deliver mail six days a week to all 32 million UK addresses for the price of a stamp.

Related Topics

UK Business Company Progress Price May Gold All From Government Share Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

26 minutes ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

57 minutes ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

1 hour ago
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

1 hour ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

1 hour ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

2 hours ago

More Stories From World