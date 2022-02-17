UrduPoint.com

UK Armed Forces Minister Says Seeing 'Opposite' Of De-Escalation On Ukrainian Border

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

UK Armed Forces Minister Says Seeing 'Opposite' of De-Escalation on Ukrainian Border

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) UK armed forces minister James Heappey on Thursday said that the UK was seeing the "opposite" of de-escalation on the Ukrainian border and claimed that the military build-up continued.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine where Russian personnel participated in military drills.

"For all of the talk about de-escalation in Moscow I'm afraid that what we're seeing is the opposite and we are very aware of it," Heappey told BBC broadcaster.

The UK armed forces secretary claimed that despite footage of Russian troops moving away from the border, "all our indicators" suggest that the build-up and preparations for an invasion continue.

"The reality is that all of the conditions are set for things to happen very quickly indeed from now," Heappey added.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have repeatedly accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its own territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Same United Kingdom Border All From

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses Fr ..

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses From OSCE Nations to Security Co ..

8 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's ..

Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's Membership - President's Offi ..

8 minutes ago
 Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take ..

Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take Up to 6 Months - Macron

8 minutes ago
 Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister ..

Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister, Pledges Support in 'Area of ..

10 minutes ago
 PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalizat ..

PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalization policy: Ghulam Sarwar

10 minutes ago
 IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations ..

IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations in Maryam Nawaz's appeals

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>