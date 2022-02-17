UK Armed Forces Minister Says Seeing 'Opposite' of De-Escalation on Ukrainian Border

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) UK armed forces minister James Heappey on Thursday said that the UK was seeing the "opposite" of de-escalation on the Ukrainian border and claimed that the military build-up continued.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine where Russian personnel participated in military drills.

"For all of the talk about de-escalation in Moscow I'm afraid that what we're seeing is the opposite and we are very aware of it," Heappey told BBC broadcaster.

The UK armed forces secretary claimed that despite footage of Russian troops moving away from the border, "all our indicators" suggest that the build-up and preparations for an invasion continue.

"The reality is that all of the conditions are set for things to happen very quickly indeed from now," Heappey added.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have repeatedly accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its own territory.