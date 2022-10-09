UrduPoint.com

UK Arms Company BAE Systems Mulls Restarting M777 Production Amid Ukraine Crisis - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) London-based defense company BAE Systems said it was considering restarting production of M777 howitzers as the interest for this artillery piece grows amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports.

BAE Systems is reportedly in talks over a possible production restart with the United States army, as it runs the M777 program.

The US government must also greenlight any foreign sales of the weapon, the WSJ specified.

Some countries expressed their interest in purchasing the M777, including Central European nations. However, the US is not expected to replenish its stockpile of this type of howitzers.

According to the company's estimates, it would take from 30 to 36 months to revive full production of the M777, as BAE Systems needs new suppliers of titanium material and lightweight components of the weapon.

