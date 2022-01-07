UrduPoint.com

UK Army Personnel Deployed In London Hospitals Amid Staff Shortage Due To Omicron Variant

Around 200 military personnel have been deployed in London hospitals to help the National Heath Service (NHS) cope with staff shortages amid a new wave of COVID-19 brought on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the UK Ministry of Defense announced on Friday

The military contingent, which is expected to be on duty for three weeks, is divided into 40 teams, each comprised of one medical doctor and four general duty workers who, will assist NHS staff with patient care and support with tasks such as maintaining stock, checking in patients on arrival and conducting basic checks, respectively.

Another 32 military will be working alongside paramedics from England's South Central Ambulance Service until the end of March.

"The men and women of our Armed Forces are once again stepping up to support their dedicated colleagues in the NHS as they work hand-in-hand to protect the nation from COVID-19," Defense Minister Ben Wallace was quoted as saying.

Thousands of medical staff in London hospitals have gone off duty after testing positive for the virus, and as of Thursday, 17 hospital trusts in England have warned that they might not be able to provide emergency services due to staff shortages.

The UK recorded on Thursday a further 179,756 COVID-19 cases and another 231 deaths.

