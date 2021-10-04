UK Army Steps in to Tackle Shortage of Fuel Tanker Drivers

Soldiers began delivering fuel to gas stations across the UK on Monday as part of the government's efforts to tackle a trucker shortage that has hit the supply chain and led to panic buying by motorists

Images broadcast by Sky news and other local television networks showed army staff in military uniform at the gates of the Hertfordshire Oil Storage Terminal, in southern England, as they arrived to take the wheel of tankers.

Last week the government announced that around 200 military personnel � half of them drivers � would be deployed mainly in London and south east England, where the worst shortages persist.

Motorists in the United Kingdom started panic buying on September 23 after several national energy companies announced they were experiencing problems with fuel supplies due to a shortage of tanker drivers. The government said it would issue 10,000 temporary visas to truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the issue with the supply chain.

Authorities have blamed the shortage on the suspension of 40,000 trucker training tests during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Road Haulage Association claimed that around 20,000 foreign drivers had left the country after Brexit put an end to the free movement of persons between the European Union and the UK.