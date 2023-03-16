UrduPoint.com

UK Army To Replace Howitzers Sent To Kiev With Swedish Artillery Guns - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:46 PM

UK Army to Replace Howitzers Sent to Kiev With Swedish Artillery Guns - Defense Ministry

The UK army will receive Archer artillery systems from Sweden to replace self-propelled howitzers AS90 which it sent to Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The UK army will receive Archer artillery systems from Sweden to replace self-propelled howitzers AS90 which it sent to Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The first 14 Archer artillery systems will have ownership transferred to the British Army this month and be fully operational by next April, forming an interim replacement for the 32 AS90 artillery systems the UK gifted to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

Archer is a far more superior weapon system, according to the statement. Its firing range is two times longer than that of AS90, it requires a three- or four-man crew, while the British-made gun five crew.

Besides, Archer's maximum speed reaches 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour), which is 17 kilometers faster than AS90.

"While continuing to double-down on our unwavering support for Ukraine, it's imperative we simultaneously replenish our capabilities at home," UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said.

The ministry specified that Archers would help the British army to maintain its combat capabilities until the long-term mobile Fires Platform was introduced in accordance with the modernization program.

Related Topics

Firing Army Ukraine Mobile Wallace Superior United Kingdom Sweden April From Weapon

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

35 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

30 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

30 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

27 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

27 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.