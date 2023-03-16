UK Army to Replace Howitzers Sent to Kiev With Swedish Artillery Guns - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The UK army will receive Archer artillery systems from Sweden to replace self-propelled howitzers AS90 which it sent to Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The first 14 Archer artillery systems will have ownership transferred to the British Army this month and be fully operational by next April, forming an interim replacement for the 32 AS90 artillery systems the UK gifted to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

Archer is a far more superior weapon system, according to the statement. Its firing range is two times longer than that of AS90, it requires a three- or four-man crew, while the British-made gun five crew.

Besides, Archer's maximum speed reaches 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour), which is 17 kilometers faster than AS90.

"While continuing to double-down on our unwavering support for Ukraine, it's imperative we simultaneously replenish our capabilities at home," UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said.

The ministry specified that Archers would help the British army to maintain its combat capabilities until the long-term mobile Fires Platform was introduced in accordance with the modernization program.