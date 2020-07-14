UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Arrests Two After Bomb Threat Diverts Ryanair Plane

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:21 PM

UK arrests two after bomb threat diverts Ryanair plane

British police said on Tuesday they had arrested two men on suspicion of making a bomb threat after a flight from Poland to Ireland was forced to divert to Britain

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :British police said on Tuesday they had arrested two men on suspicion of making a bomb threat after a flight from Poland to Ireland was forced to divert to Britain.

Essex Police in southeast England said two men were held at Stansted Airport late on Monday after a Ryanair flight landed following "reports of a security alert".

Two fighter jets scrambled from a nearby military base to escort the plane to the airport.

The budget airline said a note had been found in one of the plane's toilets claiming explosives were on board.

But a search found nothing suspicious on board the aircraft, which had been flying from the Polish city Krakow to the Irish capital Dublin.

"Two men - aged 47 and 26 - have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to endanger an aircraft and are currently in custody," Essex police said.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone involved."

Related Topics

Police Budget Alert Dublin Ireland Poland From Airport

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

26 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi takes to the skies with inaug ..

26 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

41 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,389 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

Sheikh Mansoor praises resilience of Dubai’s spo ..

44 minutes ago

Russia announces 175 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,248 ca ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.