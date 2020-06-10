UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Artist Banksy Reveals Suggestion To Replace Statue Of Slave Trader Colston In Bristol

Sumaira FH 48 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

UK Artist Banksy Reveals Suggestion to Replace Statue of Slave Trader Colston in Bristol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The empty plinth in the UK city of Bristol where a statue commemorating 18th-century slave trader Edward Colston once stood should be replaced by a monument to the protesters that tore down the statue, prominent street artist Banksy said Tuesday.

"What should we do with the empty plinth in the middle of Bristol? Here's an idea that caters for both those who miss the Colston statue and those who don't. We drag him out the water, put him back on the plinth, tie cable round his neck and commission some life size bronze statues of protestors in the act of pulling him down. Everyone happy. A famous day commemorated," Banksy wrote on Instagram.

The statue of Colston was pulled down by protesters on Sunday before being dumped in the sea. The incident took place amid a wave of protests against racial inequality that have swept through the country after the death of George Floyd, an African American male in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has called the toppling of Colston's statue "utterly disgraceful" and the result of "mob rule."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on Tuesday announced that a commission will assess whether statues and monuments in the UK capital represent the city's diversity.

Related Topics

UK Police Water Sadiq Khan London Male George Bristol Minneapolis May Sunday Bronze Instagram

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

38 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.