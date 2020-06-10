UK Artist Banksy Reveals Suggestion to Replace Statue of Slave Trader Colston in Bristol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The empty plinth in the UK city of Bristol where a statue commemorating 18th-century slave trader Edward Colston once stood should be replaced by a monument to the protesters that tore down the statue, prominent street artist Banksy said Tuesday.

"What should we do with the empty plinth in the middle of Bristol? Here's an idea that caters for both those who miss the Colston statue and those who don't. We drag him out the water, put him back on the plinth, tie cable round his neck and commission some life size bronze statues of protestors in the act of pulling him down. Everyone happy. A famous day commemorated," Banksy wrote on Instagram.

The statue of Colston was pulled down by protesters on Sunday before being dumped in the sea. The incident took place amid a wave of protests against racial inequality that have swept through the country after the death of George Floyd, an African American male in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has called the toppling of Colston's statue "utterly disgraceful" and the result of "mob rule."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on Tuesday announced that a commission will assess whether statues and monuments in the UK capital represent the city's diversity.