UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Asks China For Permit To Airlift British Citizens' Spouses From Wuhan - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:50 AM

UK Asks China for Permit to Airlift British Citizens' Spouses From Wuhan - Spokesman

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The United Kingdom is still trying to persuade China to let Chinese spouses of British nationals board the evacuation plane from Wuhan, a government spokesman said Thursday.

"We have pressed that point with the Chinese authorities," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the Sky news channel.

Britons trapped in the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak are not allowed to bring their spouses or children along if they have Chinese passports.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the chartered plane was cleared for departure on Friday morning. It will reportedly carry 150 UK citizens and 50 EU nationals, who will fly on to Spain. Those disembarking in the UK will be quarantined.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Spain United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Malala joins global activists in urging world lead ..

1 hour ago

Foreign Minister meets Kenya counterpart in Nairob ..

1 hour ago

Sindh Governor condoles with Maulana Illyas Qadri

1 hour ago

Canadian High Commissioner meets Governor Sindh

1 hour ago

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.