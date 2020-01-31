UK Asks China for Permit to Airlift British Citizens' Spouses From Wuhan - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The United Kingdom is still trying to persuade China to let Chinese spouses of British nationals board the evacuation plane from Wuhan, a government spokesman said Thursday.

"We have pressed that point with the Chinese authorities," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the Sky news channel.

Britons trapped in the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak are not allowed to bring their spouses or children along if they have Chinese passports.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the chartered plane was cleared for departure on Friday morning. It will reportedly carry 150 UK citizens and 50 EU nationals, who will fly on to Spain. Those disembarking in the UK will be quarantined.