UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Asks For Information Two Years After Salisbury Poisoning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:02 PM

UK asks for information two years after Salisbury poisoning

British counterterrorism police have appealed for more information about a chemical weapons attack that nearly killed Russian-born double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter two years ago

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :British counterterrorism police have appealed for more information about a chemical weapons attack that nearly killed Russian-born double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter two years ago.

It was the first official statement in 10 months on one of the biggest irritants in Britain's relations with Russia.

Britain blames to the attack on two Russian security service officers who allegedly entered Britain using false passports and poisoned Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury.

Russia denies the claims.

The Skripals spent days in a coma before recovering but local resident Dawn Sturgess died after picking up a discarded perfume bottle that was allegedly used to carry the poison.

Her partner, Charlie Rowley, spent weeks in hospital and a police officer also received a non-lethal dose of the Soviet-designed agent novichok.

The incident resulted in the largest ever expulsion of diplomats between Western powers and Russia.

UK counterterrorism police said late Sunday that the two Russians who entered Britain using the Names Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov were still wanted.

But they said they could not piece together the full timeline of the attack.

"We continue to urge anyone who has information that they have not yet passed to police to do so," they said in a statement.

"In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the counterfeit Nina Ricci perfume box or bottle that was recovered from Charlie Rowley's address in July 2018." Skripal and his daughter were found slumped unconscious on a park bench after eating at a local restaurant.

He was one of several suspected double agents involved in a spy swap that saw the United States return suspected spy Anna Chapman to Russia in 2010.

The New York Times said Skripal probably angered the Kremlin by continuing to provide information about Russian operations to Western security agencies after his return to Britain.

Russian officials say the chemical agent could have come from the British defence ministry's Porton Down lab near Salisbury.

Related Topics

Attack Police Russia Died Salisbury New York United States May July Sunday 2018 From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

18 minutes ago

Careem becomes the region’s multi-service, every ..

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host international UNOOSA project off ..

51 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.06 a barrel F ..

51 minutes ago

PCB unveils ambitious five-year Strategy for the g ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.