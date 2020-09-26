UrduPoint.com
UK At UN Calls For Global Unity Against Pandemics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday urged world leaders to "unite and turn our fire" against coronavirus as he announced a "five-point" plan to tackle future pandemics during an address to the UN General Assembly

Johnson, whose country has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, also announced new funding to international vaccine efforts and the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Never in the history of our species, not since the Almighty felled the Tower of Babel, has the human race been obsessed with one single topic of conversation," Johnson told the Assembly in a virtual address.

He said the pandemic had "united humanity as never before" but had also been an "extraordinary force of division" as nations vied with each other over supplies of medical equipment.

"After nine months of fighting Covid, the very notion of the international community looks tattered," he added.

"Unless we unite and turn our fire against our common foe, we know that everyone will lose.

"Now is the time therefore... for humanity to reach across borders and repair these ugly rifts." He pledged to use Britain's upcoming presidency of the G7 next year to "bring the world back together after Covid".

His new funding plan has been developed in consultation with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the British scientific research charity the Wellcome Trust.

It includes a proposal to develop a worldwide network of hubs to identify pathogens before they leap from animals to humans.

Other measures include boosting capacity for treatments and vaccines, improving early warning systems and agreeing international protocols for health crises.

