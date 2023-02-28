(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has signed contracts with 18 organizations worth 3.1 million Pounds ($3.75 million) to facilitate the development and commercialization of fusion energy, the UK government said on Tuesday.

"Eighteen organisations have secured contracts with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) to demonstrate how their innovative technologies and proposed solutions can help make fusion energy a commercial reality. The organisations will focus on overcoming specific technical and physical challenges," the government said in a statement.

The list of contracted organizations includes start-ups, small-medium enterprises, established companies and academia. The authority will provide funding through a governmental platform for small businesses, according to the statement.

The aim of this initiative is to tackle specific challenges linked to the commercialization of fusion energy, from novel fusion materials and manufacturing techniques to innovative heating and cooling systems, the government specified.