UrduPoint.com

UK Atomic Energy Authority Inks Deals With 18 Companies On Fusion Energy Studies - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

UK Atomic Energy Authority Inks Deals With 18 Companies on Fusion Energy Studies - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has signed contracts with 18 organizations worth 3.1 million Pounds ($3.75 million) to facilitate the development and commercialization of fusion energy, the UK government said on Tuesday.

"Eighteen organisations have secured contracts with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) to demonstrate how their innovative technologies and proposed solutions can help make fusion energy a commercial reality. The organisations will focus on overcoming specific technical and physical challenges," the government said in a statement.

The list of contracted organizations includes start-ups, small-medium enterprises, established companies and academia. The authority will provide funding through a governmental platform for small businesses, according to the statement.

The aim of this initiative is to tackle specific challenges linked to the commercialization of fusion energy, from novel fusion materials and manufacturing techniques to innovative heating and cooling systems, the government specified.

Related Topics

United Kingdom From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish s ..

Dubai South collaborates with dnata to establish seamless connectivity at cargo ..

32 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting fe ..

Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting female empowerment and gender eq ..

47 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

Khalifa Fund announces winner of CEO Programme

2 hours ago
 MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political ..

MFNCA issues guide to promote culture of political participation

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme awards 26 UAE students

2 hours ago
 SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.