UK Attorney General Could Refer Verdict On Bristol Statue Toppling To Court Of Appeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 09:25 PM

UK Attorney General Suella Braverman on Friday said she was "carefully considering" referring to the Court of Appels a jury's decision to acquit four protesters over the toppling of the statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol in June, 2020

"Trial by jury is an important guardian of liberty & must not be undermined. However, the decision in the Colston statue case is causing confusion," Braverman tweeted, adding that as the country's attorney general, she is able to refer matters to the Court of Appeal "so that senior judges have the opportunity to clarify the law for future cases.

"I am carefully considering whether to do so," the Conservative lawmaker wrote on the social media platform.

On Wednesday, a Bristol jury cleared the defendants known as the "Colston Four" of criminal damage, in a decision that sparked controversy and angered a number of Conservative lawmakers, including former justice minister Robert Buckland, who urged the Crown Prosecution Service to refer the jury's decision to the Court of Appeal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday refused to comment on the verdict but told reporters that for "good or ill" the United Kingdom has a complex and diverse historical legacy.

