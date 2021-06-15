UK, Australia agree post-Brexit free trade deal

Britain on Tuesday unveiled a major free trade agreement with Australia as London pursues efforts to strike new deals since leaving the European Union

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain on Tuesday unveiled a major free trade agreement with Australia as London pursues efforts to strike new deals since leaving the European Union.

It follows similar UK trade deals with Japan, and the European Union following London's divorce with Brussels.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the latest agreement "marks a new dawn in the UK's relationship with Australia, underpinned by... shared history and common values".

He added in a statement: "This is global Britain at its best -- looking outwards and striking deals that deepen our alliances and help ensure every part of the country builds back better from the pandemic.

" Speaking later at a Downing Street press conference alongside Australian premier Scott Morrison, Johnson insisted that more trade agreements would follow.

"This is... a prelude to further deals," Johnson told reporters.

Morrison praised the "foundational partnership" that would strengthen economic links and boost cooperation between the two nations.