UK, Australia Agree 'Vast Majority' Of Free Trade Deal Elements - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

UK, Australia Agree 'Vast Majority' of Free Trade Deal Elements - Statement

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The United Kingdom and Australia announced Friday that they had reached a consensus on most elements of a free trade deal and would now enter a sprint to finalize it by summer.

"The UK and Australia have today... reached consensus on the vast majority of elements of a comprehensive free trade agreement," a joint statement read.

The announcement came late on the second day of in-person talks between the nations' trade ministers in London. The UK's chief negotiator, Liz Truss, said an agreement in principle was now in sight.

"We will spend the next few weeks ironing out details and resolving outstanding issues, with a view to reaching a deal by June," she said.

The UK has been seeking bilateral trade arrangements after unbinding itself from the European Union. Truss said an agreement with Australia, a close ally, would support jobs across the country and spur post-pandemic recovery.

