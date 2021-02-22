UrduPoint.com
UK, Australia Begin Fourth Round Of Trade Talks On Post-Brexit Deal - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:15 PM

UK, Australia Begin Fourth Round of Trade Talks on Post-Brexit Deal - Minister

The United Kingdom and Australia start on Monday the fourth round of talks on a post-Brexit free trade deal that will slash tariffs and "propel an exports-led, investment-led recovery across the UK," International Trade Minister Liz Truss said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The United Kingdom and Australia start on Monday the fourth round of talks on a post-Brexit free trade deal that will slash tariffs and "propel an exports-led, investment-led recovery across the UK," International Trade Minister Liz Truss said.

"Fourth round trade talks start today with our great friends Australia," Truss wrote on Twitter.

The international trade secretary said that the UK wants to sign a deal with its former colony that strengthens the global consensus for free trade, cuts tariffs for business and helps propel an exports-led, investment-led recovery across the UK.

"Trade = growth = jobs," she added.

After leaving the European Union on January 31, 2020, the UK embarked on trade negotiations with US, Japan, Australia, other countries, in an attempt to compensate for its departure from the European bloc.

So far, the UK government has inked post-Brexit trade deals with Japan, Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, among other countries, while negotiations with the United States and New Zealand still continue.

It has also formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership.

According to the City A.M. financial newspaper, the UK-Australia free trade deal could be finalized by Easter.

Citing sources from the UK International Trade Ministry, the news outlet said that the deal will allow young UK citizens and business travellers greater opportunities to live and work in Australia and vice versa, and open up Australia�s market to UK telecommunications companies.

