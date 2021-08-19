UK, Australian Foreign Ministers Discuss Afghanistan Evacuations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan with the emphasis on evacuation with his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne.

"Spoke to @MarisePayne this morning about the situation in Afghanistan.

The UK & Australia are united in evacuating our nationals & Afghans who have worked for us, & working together for a coordinated international response to tackle security threats & the humanitarian crisis," Raab tweeted.

On August 15, Afghanistan saw the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) completing a large-scale offensive by seizing the capital of Kabul. Ashraf Ghani stepped down as president and fled the Central Asian country, while thousands Afghans rushed the Kabul airport in a bid to leave Afghanistan on foreign evacuation flights.