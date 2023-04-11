Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UK, Australian Lawmakers Urge Assange's Release, Non-Extradition - WikiLeaks

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM

UK, Australian Lawmakers Urge Assange's Release, Non-Extradition - WikiLeaks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Members of parliament in Australia and the United Kingdom have urged for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be freed from his UK prison and not extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges, the leaks-publishing platform said on Tuesday.

April 11 marks four years since Assange was put in London's Belmarsh prison. He is currently attempting to appeal his extradition in the European Court of Human Rights.

"We write to you as members of the UK Houses of Parliament to request that you end the extradition proceedings against Julian Assange," 38 UK lawmakers said in a letter to the US Attorney General, Merrick Garland published by WikiLeaks on social media.

A similar letter has been written and signed by 48 Australian members of parliament.

"If the extradition request is approved, Australians will witness the deportation of one of our citizens from one Aukus partner to another - our closest strategic ally with Mr Assange facing the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison," the letter, published by WikiLeaks, read.

In December 2021, Assange suffered a stroke in Belmarsh Prison during a High Court appearance via video. In December 2022, Assange's wife Stella Morris voiced her concerns about his physical and mental health, since he was detained alongside prisoners charged with serious crimes.

WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010, when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information. This included leaked papers about US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, which prompted the US authorities to prosecute Assange under the Espionage Act for crimes punishable by 175 years in prison.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Australia Parliament Social Media Iraq Wife London United Kingdom United States October December From Government Court

Recent Stories

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

5 minutes ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

17 minutes ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

1 hour ago
 The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.