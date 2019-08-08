UrduPoint.com
UK, Australian Prime Ministers Discuss Maritime Security In Gulf - Downing Street

Thu 08th August 2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed maritime security in the Persian Gulf during phone talks with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, Downing Street said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed maritime security in the Persian Gulf during phone talks with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, Downing Street said on Thursday.

The phone call, which took place on Wednesday, comes as London remains at odds with Iran after the latter seized UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz in July over alleged breach of international maritime regulations. This apparent tit-for-tat move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been detained by the Gibraltar and UK marines over purported breach of the European Union's anti-Syria sanctions.

"[The sides] discussed maritime security in the Gulf and agreed on the importance of an international effort to protect shipping and defend freedom of navigation," Johnson's press service said.

Johnson also reiterated London's commitment to preserving the Iran nuclear deal "as the best means to prevent them acquiring a nuclear weapon."

Finally, the two politicians said that they were looking forward to see each other at the G7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz in late August, which Australia, as an observer country, will join at the top level for the first time.

