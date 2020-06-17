(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The UK government has approved dexamethasone for treating COVID-19 patients, the world's first cure for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Thousands of lives will be saved in the UK with the government immediately authorising the NHS [the National Health Service] to use the world's first coronavirus treatment proven to reduce the risk of death. Dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory drug, has been immediately approved to treat all UK hospitalised COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen, including those on ventilators, from today," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the drug was proven to reduce the risk of death among COVID-19 patients receiving lung ventilation treatment by 35 percent and patients on oxygen by 20 percent.

"The government has taken action to secure supplies of dexamethasone in the UK, buying additional stocks ahead of time in the event of a positive trial outcome. This means there is already enough treatment for over 200,000 people from stockpiles alone," the ministry added.

As of now, the UK has confirmed as many as 298,136 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 41,969 fatalities.