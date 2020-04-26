UK Authorities Call on Residents to Stay Home Until COVID-19 Risks Gone - Home Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The UK authorities have urged residents to continue to stay at home until the risks of contracting COVID-19 and the spread of the virus disappear, Home Secretary Priti Patel said at a daily press conference on Saturday.

"We have been clear that ...

staying at home and enforcing social distancing is absolutely vital and that is the message for viewers today as well, we say again to the British public we need you to continue to follow those social distancing measures and stay at home to protect lives," Patel said.

She added that the number of victims and those infected with COVID-19 continued to grow on a daily basis.

According to the UK government's daily update, so far, the country has confirmed 148,377 COVID-19 cases with 20,319 deaths.