UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Authorities Charge Deportee From Turkey With Terrorism - Scotland Yard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

UK Authorities Charge Deportee From Turkey With Terrorism - Scotland Yard

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) UK authorities charged 26-year-old Mamun Rashid, who had been deported from Turkey, with plotting terrorist attacks, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Sunday.

"Mamun Rashid, 26 (27.01.93) of east London, was charged on Sunday, 17 November with preparation of terrorist acts under section 5 (1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006," the statement says.

Rashid will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, it added.

Rashid was arrested on Thursday Heathrow Airport upon arrival from Turkey. The police reported then that the arrest was related to Syria, without mentioning the detainee's name.

The Turkish Interior Ministry said earlier in the week that Ankara had expelled eight militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to Germany and the United Kingdom on Thursday.

Related Topics

UK Terrorist Militants Police Interior Ministry Syria Russia Turkey Germany London Rashid Ankara United Kingdom November Sunday From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

53 minutes ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

1 hour ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

1 hour ago

Queen Elizabeth II receives credentials of UAE Amb ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre takes part in Dub ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.