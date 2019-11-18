UK Authorities Charge Deportee From Turkey With Terrorism - Scotland Yard

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) UK authorities charged 26-year-old Mamun Rashid, who had been deported from Turkey, with plotting terrorist attacks, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Sunday.

"Mamun Rashid, 26 (27.01.93) of east London, was charged on Sunday, 17 November with preparation of terrorist acts under section 5 (1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006," the statement says.

Rashid will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, it added.

Rashid was arrested on Thursday Heathrow Airport upon arrival from Turkey. The police reported then that the arrest was related to Syria, without mentioning the detainee's name.

The Turkish Interior Ministry said earlier in the week that Ankara had expelled eight militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to Germany and the United Kingdom on Thursday.