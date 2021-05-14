UK Authorities Expel, Detain EU Citizens Seeking Job Without Work Visas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The UK authorities have repeatedly sent EU arrivals in search of work without a working visa to immigration removal centers and airport reception facilities, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

The outlet, which conducted a series of interviews with individuals in related situations, noted that such controversies applied to those who came to the United Kingdom for an interview in search of work and planned to return to their home country later to obtain a work visa.

According to the newspaper, even though the UK Home Office does not rule out the lack of a working visa for a foreigner who came to the country for an interview, many Europeans with such cases were nonetheless subsequently expelled.

Last week the country expelled ten EU citizens at Gatwick Airport.

Immigration detention facilities in airports hold nationals of France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Czech Republic, Portugal, and other European countries, the outlet said, adding, that many detainees complained about being not informed of their right to seek legal assistance.

For its turn, the UK Home Office said that new entry rules for foreigners are available online, but stressed that non-visa holders arriving in the country were able to attend certain events, including interviews, lectures, meetings, and conferences, seminars, interviews, and draw up agreements and contracts.