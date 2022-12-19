UK Authorities Planning to Involve Reservists to Cover Strikes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Military reservists of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom may be used to cover for striking workers, the UK authorities said on Monday.

"In the future, as a part of Defence's Integrated Operating model, it is envisaged that the reserves will play a greater role in resilience operations and MACA (Military Aid to Civil Authorities). Key to this will be an enhanced relationship between defence and the employers of reservists who may be asked to release them for military duties at shorter periods of notice," the government's document said, as quoted by The Telegraph newspaper.

It is expected that the plan, according to which the UK government will be able to use about 25,000 reservists to deal with emergency problems such as floods, pandemics or strikes, will be implemented between 2025 and 2030.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports, and lawyers, among others, are taking part in the strikes.

On December 4, UK Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi said the government was considering delegating part of health care and border services to military personnel in the event of strikes during the Christmas season. About 750 soldiers are currently being trained to drive ambulances before the December 21 and December 28 strikes.