UrduPoint.com

UK Authorities Planning To Involve Reservists To Cover Strikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 08:18 PM

UK Authorities Planning to Involve Reservists to Cover Strikes

Military reservists of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom may be used to cover for striking workers, the UK authorities said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Military reservists of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom may be used to cover for striking workers, the UK authorities said on Monday.

"In the future, as a part of Defence's Integrated Operating model, it is envisaged that the reserves will play a greater role in resilience operations and MACA (Military Aid to Civil Authorities). Key to this will be an enhanced relationship between defence and the employers of reservists who may be asked to release them for military duties at shorter periods of notice," the government's document said, as quoted by The Telegraph newspaper.

It is expected that the plan, according to which the UK government will be able to use about 25,000 reservists to deal with emergency problems such as floods, pandemics or strikes, will be implemented between 2025 and 2030.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports, and lawyers, among others, are taking part in the strikes.

On December 4, UK Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi said the government was considering delegating part of health care and border services to military personnel in the event of strikes during the Christmas season. About 750 soldiers are currently being trained to drive ambulances before the December 21 and December 28 strikes.

Related Topics

Christmas Lawyers United Kingdom May December Border Post Event Government

Recent Stories

1320 megawatt coal-fired energy added to national ..

1320 megawatt coal-fired energy added to national grid

5 minutes ago
 PSP chief calls on Sindh Governor

PSP chief calls on Sindh Governor

5 minutes ago
 Alipur-Jatoi metal road groundbreaking performed

Alipur-Jatoi metal road groundbreaking performed

5 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Hopes to Soon Constructively Discuss Se ..

Lukashenko Hopes to Soon Constructively Discuss Security, Future World Order Wit ..

5 minutes ago
 Poland to Deploy German Patriot Systems in Lublin ..

Poland to Deploy German Patriot Systems in Lublin Region Near Ukraine - Defense ..

14 minutes ago
 UK High Court Says Expulsion of Illegal Migrants t ..

UK High Court Says Expulsion of Illegal Migrants to Rwanda Lawful

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.