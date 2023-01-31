UrduPoint.com

UK Authorities Readying Plans For Troops Deployment During Firefighters Strike - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 10:26 PM

UK Authorities Readying Plans for Troops Deployment During Firefighters Strike - Reports

The UK authorities are preparing plans for troops deployment during firefighters strike over wage raise amid skyrocketing cost of living, UK media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The UK authorities are preparing plans for troops deployment during firefighters strike over wage raise amid skyrocketing cost of living, UK media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) announced that majority of its members had supported protest actions. The FBU gave the authorities 10 days to come up with a new offer regarding the wage raise, otherwise firefighters across the country will go on strike, their first since 2003.

The Scottish National Party, the ruling party in Scotland, is developing plans to use troops for emergency calls in the region, The Times newspaper reported. The UK government is considering similar measures in England and Wales, readying soldiers for possible deployment and attracting private businesses.

If the strike takes place, one of the Royal Air Force bases on the outskirts of London can be used to house military personnel and fire trucks, The Times added.

Interim deputy chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Stuart Stevens, said that the strike would impact the service's capabilities to react to emergency situations, however the service is preparing reserve action plans to mitigate the situation, the media said.

The United Kingdom has been witnessing a series of nationwide strikes due to record inflation and shrinking real wages, with railway workers, lawyers, nurses, airport employees, post office workers, university staff and workers from other industries taking part in the action.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Lawyers London Wales United Kingdom Post Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar ..

US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

19 minutes ago
 Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Co ..

Only 7 health symptoms directly related to long Covid, study revealed

17 minutes ago
 KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing deat ..

KP observes day of mourning as mosque bombing death toll mounts to 95 with 221 i ..

17 minutes ago
 Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to comb ..

Peshawar Blast: MNAs urge consensus policy to combat terrorism, violent extremis ..

17 minutes ago
 Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More ..

Tank Transfers to Kiev May Provoke Supply of More Powerful Weapons - De Gaulle's ..

17 minutes ago
 Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congre ..

Scalise Says Republicans Would Move to Kick Congresswoman Omar From Foreign Affa ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.