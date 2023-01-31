UK Authorities Readying Plans for Troops Deployment During Firefighters Strike - Reports

The UK authorities are preparing plans for troops deployment during firefighters strike over wage raise amid skyrocketing cost of living, UK media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The UK authorities are preparing plans for troops deployment during firefighters strike over wage raise amid skyrocketing cost of living, UK media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) announced that majority of its members had supported protest actions. The FBU gave the authorities 10 days to come up with a new offer regarding the wage raise, otherwise firefighters across the country will go on strike, their first since 2003.

The Scottish National Party, the ruling party in Scotland, is developing plans to use troops for emergency calls in the region, The Times newspaper reported. The UK government is considering similar measures in England and Wales, readying soldiers for possible deployment and attracting private businesses.

If the strike takes place, one of the Royal Air Force bases on the outskirts of London can be used to house military personnel and fire trucks, The Times added.

Interim deputy chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Stuart Stevens, said that the strike would impact the service's capabilities to react to emergency situations, however the service is preparing reserve action plans to mitigate the situation, the media said.

The United Kingdom has been witnessing a series of nationwide strikes due to record inflation and shrinking real wages, with railway workers, lawyers, nurses, airport employees, post office workers, university staff and workers from other industries taking part in the action.