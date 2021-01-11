UrduPoint.com
UK Authorities Require Negative COVID-19 Test From Those Arriving In England - Embassy

All passengers arriving in England will now have to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test due to the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, the British Embassy in Moscow said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) All passengers arriving in England will now have to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test due to the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, the British Embassy in Moscow said on Monday.

"If a passenger arriving in England has no test results, he or she will have to pay a fine of 500 Pounds. The mandatory COVID-19 test applies only to those arriving in England. However, we expect that the authorities of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will introduce similar measures in the near future," the embassy said in a statement on its official Telegram channel.

The test must be made within 72 hours of the time of arrival.

In total, more than three million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic, and more than 80,000 patients have died. The increase in infections in England recently accelerated and a third national lockdown has already been introduced. The government does not exclude that the quarantine in the country may be extended until the end of March, and restrictive measures will be significantly tightened.

