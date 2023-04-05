Close
UK Authorities To Introduce New Model Of Post-Brexit Trade Checks On EU Goods - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

UK Authorities to Introduce New Model of Post-Brexit Trade Checks on EU Goods - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The United Kingdom authorities are going to announce a new model of post-Brexit checks on goods coming from the European Union on Wednesday, the Sky news broadcaster reported, citing sources.

"The government is delivering on our ambition to have the world's most effective border. Our new Target Operating Model will reduce the need for checks for many types of goods," the source said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

As part of the measures, the authorities are going to separate checks on goods and customs services to reduce pressure on ports. In addition, the new model will introduce a program that will allow frequent importers to avoid customs checks, the reports said.

In June 2016, 51.8% of UK citizens voted in favor of terminating the country's membership of the EU, against 48.1% who voted for to stay in the union. On January 31, 2020, the country left the bloc after 47 years of membership. A transition period continued until December 31, 2020, during which the UK was no longer a member of the EU but still remained in the EU single market and customs union. London and Brussels managed to negotiate an agreement on trade and cooperation during that period.

