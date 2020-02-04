The UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Tuesday has criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposals to move forward a proposed ban on the sale of diesel, gasoline and hybrid cars by five years, accusing the prime minister of not having a plan

Earlier on Tuesday, Johnson announced ahead of a launch event for the next UN climate conference in Glasgow (COP26) that his government will prohibit the sale of new petrol, diesel or hybrid cars after 2035. Previously, lawmakers proposed to introduce the ban in 2040.

"It's extremely concerning that government has seemingly moved the goalposts for consumers and industry on such a critical issue," Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive said in a statement, adding that "a date without a plan will merely destroy value today.

According to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, a 1.5 billion pound ($1.95 billion) strategy to promote the introduction of electric vehicles is on plan, and the government will continue to help UK consumers transition to a future without gasoline.

However, Hawes stated that the UK's charging network for electric vehicles was "woefully inadequate," and called on the government to take greater action to improve infrastructure and safeguard the automotive industry.

In a speech delivered in London on Monday, Boris Johnson praised the UK's environmental record, stating that his country was the first major economy in the world to commit to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.