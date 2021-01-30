(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The United Kingdom is waiting for explanations from the European Commission about the bloc's intentions to put under control the exports of vaccines against the coronavirus, including to Northern Ireland that is subjected to the regulation of the European Single Market, the office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

On Friday, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said that the exports of certain products, including vaccines against the coronavirus, would require authorization. The decision on limiting the exports of vaccines was made in the European Union after the AstraZeneca company announced delays in vaccine supplies citing production problems but reaffirmed its commitments on deliveries to the UK.

"The UK government is urgently seeking an explanation from the European Commission about the statements issued by the EU today and assurances as to its intentions. The UK has legally binding agreements with vaccine suppliers and it would not expect the EU, as a friend and ally, to do anything to disrupt the fulfillment of these contracts," the prime minister's office said on late Friday.

The United Kingdom has already launched the mass vaccination program using the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer. London has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, whose delivery may be under threat over the new EU regulation.