UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Awaits Explanations From EU About Possible Vaccines Exports Control - Johnson's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 03:20 AM

UK Awaits Explanations From EU About Possible Vaccines Exports Control - Johnson's Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The United Kingdom is waiting for explanations from the European Commission about the bloc's intentions to put under control the exports of vaccines against the coronavirus, including to Northern Ireland that is subjected to the regulation of the European Single Market, the office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

On Friday, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said that the exports of certain products, including vaccines against the coronavirus, would require authorization. The decision on limiting the exports of vaccines was made in the European Union after the AstraZeneca company announced delays in vaccine supplies citing production problems but reaffirmed its commitments on deliveries to the UK.

"The UK government is urgently seeking an explanation from the European Commission about the statements issued by the EU today and assurances as to its intentions. The UK has legally binding agreements with vaccine suppliers and it would not expect the EU, as a friend and ally, to do anything to disrupt the fulfillment of these contracts," the prime minister's office said on late Friday.

The United Kingdom has already launched the mass vaccination program using the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer. London has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, whose delivery may be under threat over the new EU regulation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports European Union Company London Ireland United Kingdom May Market From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

3 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

4 hours ago

Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean Count ..

2 hours ago

WHO Drug Access Chief Slams EU Controls on Vaccine ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.