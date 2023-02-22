UrduPoint.com

UK Awaits Probe By 'Competent Authorities' Into Nord Stream Sabotage - Mission To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 03:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The United Kingdom awaits the results of the investigation into the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines' sabotage by the "competent authorities" of Denmark, Sweden and Germany, a representative of the  UK mission to the United Nations said.

"The United Kingdom fully supports these technical investigations led by competent national authorities and awaits their findings," the representative said on Tuesday.

With respect to Russia's claims that the United States is behind the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines, the UK representative characterized the statement as "lurid accusations."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Mission to the United Nations organized a meeting in the UN Security Council on the sabotage of the pipelines after new evidence presented by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh that the United States is behind the attack.

Also on Tuesday,  Denmark, Sweden and Germany announced that their investigations into the Nord Stream pipelines' sabotage were not yet completed and the countries were not ready to give an exact deadline of when they would end the probes.

In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines, built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.

Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers had planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines during the NATO BALTOPS exercises in the summer of 2022. According to Hersh, Norway activated the bombs three months later.

The US government has repeatedly denied involvement in the sabotaging of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has demanded an open investigation.

