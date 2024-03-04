UK awaits voter-friendly budget before election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Britain's Conservative government unveils a pre-election budget Wednesday that could feature voter-friendly measures as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's party badly trails main opposition Labour in polls.

Huge giveaways are not expected, however, as stubbornly-high inflation hikes repayments on state borrowing, undermining the ability to stimulate the recession-hit UK economy.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt, who unveils his budget before parliament, dampened hopes of major tax cuts in comments at the weekend.

"It's going to be a prudent and responsible budget for long term growth," Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt told Sky news.

In an interview with the BBC, he said: "I think the most unconservative thing I could do would be to cut taxes by increasing borrowing.

"Because that's just cutting taxes and saying that future generations have to pick the tax up."

- 'Weak outlook' -

Britain is expected to face a general election this year, though the exact timing is unclear, as Sunak looks to claw back ground from Labour leader Keir Starmer.

The budget "could be the last fiscal set-piece before the next general election, and may end up defining the campaign", noted the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank.

"Despite pressure to cut taxes, the outlook for the public finances remains weak," the IFS added.