UK awaits voter-friendly budget before election

(@FahadShabbir)

Britain's Conservative government on Wednesday unveils a pre-election budget that could feature voter-friendly measures, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's party badly trailing main opposition party Labour in polls

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Britain's Conservative government on Wednesday unveils a pre-election budget that could feature voter-friendly measures, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's party badly trailing main opposition party Labour in polls.

Huge giveaways are not expected, however, as stubbornly high inflation forces up repayments on state borrowing, undermining the government's ability to stimulate the recession-mired UK economy.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt is reportedly mulling over a modest reduction in either income tax or in national insurance, which is levied on payrolls, to boost Britons hit by a swingeing cost-of-living crisis.

But Hunt, who unveils his budget before parliament, has dampened hopes of major tax cuts and insisted borrowing would not rise any further.

"It's going to be a prudent and responsible budget for long term growth," Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt told Sky News television channel over the weekend.

In an interview with the BBC, he said: "I think the most unconservative thing I could do would be to cut taxes by increasing borrowing.

"Because that's just cutting taxes and saying that future generations have to pick the tax up."

- 'Weak outlook' -

Britain is due to vote at a general election this year, with the beleaguered Sunak looking to claw back ground from Labour leader Keir Starmer.

But with polling consistently putting the left-wing Labour well ahead of the right-wing Conservatives, Sunak faces a mountain to climb.

The budget "could be the last fiscal set-piece before the next general election, and may end up defining the campaign", noted the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank.

"Despite pressure to cut taxes, the outlook for the public finances remains weak," the IFS added.

Kathleen Brooks, analyst at XTB trading group, said the fiscal headroom available to Hunt is about £20 billion ($25 billion) -- lower than an average of almost £30 billion since the Tories came to power in 2010.

Tax cuts could affect public investment in key areas such as the National Health Service, which is creaking badly under the strains of huge waiting lists and strikes by doctors seeking higher pay.

"If tax cuts are seen as being made in the face of crumbling public services, that's a problem," Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, told AFP.

While UK inflation is easing, a current annual rate of four percent is still double the Bank of England's target.

The central bank has lifted interest rates to a 15-year peak of 5.25 percent to dampen inflation after it soared to the highest level in more than four decades in late 2022.

The cost-of-living crisis has worsened as commercial banks put up their own interest rates on loans, including mortgages.

- Tax grab? -

UK media reports also suggest that the Tories could use the budget to steal Labour's thunder, should it win the election, by scrapping a loophole enabling Britain's wealthiest residents to reduce their tax bill.

Labour has already vowed to scrap the loophole that allows those with "non-dom" status, who live in Britain but whose permanent domicile is abroad, to avoid UK tax on income earned outside the country.

"As for stealing some of Labour's clothes by supposedly hitting the wealthy, that will cause Labour some problem since they've made spending promises on that front," noted Bale.

He said the Conservatives need not "worry about donors deserting them".

"Most ultra-high net worth individuals funding the Conservatives are far more worried about a Labour government than they are about paying Jeremy Hunt a little more money in tax."

Reports also indicate that Hunt could introduce a new levy on vaping, which is already the subject of a major crackdown by Sunak's administration.