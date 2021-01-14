UK Awards 12-Year, $273Mln Contract to Train Sailors Using New Technology - Raytheon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The UK Royal Navy will receive training to use new technology introduced during the next 12 years under a $273 million contract announced by Raytheon in a press release on Wednesday.

"The contract, which will be led by Capita, has an initial contract value of [$273 million] to Raytheon UK and will ensure the Royal Navy offers best-in-class training to all its service personnel.

It will accelerate the use of new technology, processes and learning solutions, aligning with the Royal Navy's transformation agenda and positioning it to thrive in the 21st century," the release said.

The UK firm Capita is part of a multi-company consortium led by Raytheon's UK subsidiary, which also includes Elbit Systems UK and Fujitsu, according to media reports.

Raytheon UK employs about 1,700 Britons as a prime contractor and major supplier for the nation's defense ministry, the release said.