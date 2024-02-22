Open Menu

UK Backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte As Next NATO Chief: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Britain is backing outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to become NATO's next head, a UK government official said on Thursday.

"The UK strongly backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as NATO Secretary General.

Rutte is well-respected across the Alliance, has serious defence and security credentials and will ensure that the Alliance remains strong and ready to defend and deter," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A successor for Stoltenberg -- who has had his decade-long tenure extended twice in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine -- is expected to be announced before a July summit in Washington.

After ruling himself out for the NATO post in previous years, Rutte, 57, in October told Dutch media that running the alliance was a "very interesting" job and he would be open to the prospect if it came his way.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Washington Job Alliance United Kingdom July October Post Media Government

Recent Stories

Adialal jail administration denies access to PTI’s leaders to Imran Khan

39 minutes ago
 Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Di ..

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..

1 hour ago
 Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI a ..

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

4 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

17 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World