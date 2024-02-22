UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official

Britain is backing outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to become NATO's next secretary general, a UK government official said on Thursday

Rutte is currently the frontrunner to replace Jens Stoltenberg, even though a shock win for the far-right at the recent general election in his homeland risks tarnishing his legacy.

"The UK strongly backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary general," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Rutte is well-respected across the Alliance, has serious defence and security credentials and will ensure that the Alliance remains strong and ready to defend and deter," the official added.

A successor for Stoltenberg -- who has had his decade-long tenure extended twice in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine -- is expected to be announced before a July summit in Washington.

After ruling himself out for the NATO post in previous years, Rutte told Dutch media in October that running the military alliance was a "very interesting" job and he would be open to the prospect if it came his way.

Rutte, 57, is currently serving in a transitional capacity after far-right leader Geert Wilders scored a stunning Dutch general election win in November.

A familiar figure on the European stage after 13 years as prime minister of the Netherlands, Rutte is already favoured by NATO heavyweights the United States, Britain, France and Germany, diplomats say.

But although he has emerged as the clear frontrunner, other hopefuls jostling to take over the NATO top job include Estonian premier Kaja Kallas and Latvia's top diplomat, Krisjanis Karins.