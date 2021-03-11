UrduPoint.com
UK, Baltic Top Diplomats Discuss Support For Ukraine - Estonian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:50 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The top diplomats of the UK and the Baltic states discussed support for Ukraine and European security issues in Tallinn, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrived in Estonia on Wednesday to meet with counterparts from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - Eva-Maria Liimets, Edgars Rinkevics and Gabrielius Landsbergis. The foreign ministers discussed the possibilities of closer cooperation between the UK and the Baltic countries, issues of European security, relations with Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

"I stressed to my counterparts that it was necessary to continue to help the Eastern Partnership countries on their chosen path of democratic reforms, civil society participation and economic modernization. We must also support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity and keep the situation in Belarus in the center of international attention," Liimets said as quoted by the Estonian ministry.

The ministers also discussed international security issues - the meeting participants agreed to further strengthen cooperation in NATO, discussed transatlantic relations and climate issues.

