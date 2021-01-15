UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Ban On Arrivals From South America, Portugal, Cape Verde Comes Into Force

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:04 PM

UK Ban on Arrivals From South America, Portugal, Cape Verde Comes Into Force

The UK government ban on travels from South America, Portugal and Cape Verde over concerns about a new coronavirus variant recently identified in Brazil became effective on Friday, with UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps denying claims that the government had been too slow to act

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The UK government ban on travels from South America, Portugal and Cape Verde over concerns about a new coronavirus variant recently identified in Brazil became effective on Friday, with UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps denying claims that the government had been too slow to act.

"We acted extremely quickly given there are 12,000 different variants of coronavirus," Shapps told Sky news broadcaster, after insisting that the government heard about the Brazilian new strain only on Sunday, stressing that it takes a "huge amount of time in science" to sequence the genome of any virus variant.

He also said that there has not been any flight coming from Brazil in the last week.

"Even if there were, people were required in any case legally to quarantine [after coming] from Brazil," he stressed.

The travel ban includes Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guayana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

It also applies to Panama, Portugal - because of the European nation's strong travel links with Brazil - and the former Portuguese colony of Cape Verde in West Africa.

Hauliers transporting essential goods from Portugal, as well as British and Irish nationals and foreigners with residence rights in the UK will be exempted, although they must self-isolate for 10 days along with members of their households.

Related Topics

Africa Ireland Argentina Ecuador Brazil United Kingdom Bolivia Panama Portugal Paraguay Peru Chile Suriname Colombia Cape Verde Venezuela Uruguay Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Citizens Alert: Federal Capital's air quality unhe ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's DB Schenker halts UK deliveries over Bre ..

2 minutes ago

KPRA urged to categorize service tax for goods tra ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Boosts Gas Purchase From Gazprom by 32.1% ..

2 minutes ago

LHC suspends sessions court's order for registrati ..

9 minutes ago

20 shops, restaurants sealed in lahore

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.