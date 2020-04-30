UK bank Barclays takes 2.1-bn coronavirus hit

Barclays will take a hit of at least 2.1-billion from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the British banking giant said Wednesday despite assistance from the Bank of England and UK government to help lenders boost lending and keep businesses afloat

The forecast came as Barclays chief executive Jes Staley hinted at remote working replacing offices full of thousands of workers, even after the spread of COVID-19 ends.

In a results statement, Barclays added that its net profit tumbled by 42 percent in the first quarter.

The lender said it would suffer a �2.1-billion ($2.56 billion, 2.36 billion euros) impairment charge.

Profit after tax slumped to �605 million in the three months to the end of March from �1.04 billion in the first quarter of 2019, Barclays said.

"Despite the macroeconomic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group's position remains robust," Staley said in the statement.

He noted that the impairment charge "reflects our initial estimates of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic" at both its UK retail bank and international investment arm.