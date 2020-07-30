UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Bank Lloyds Sinks Into First-half Loss On Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:45 PM

UK bank Lloyds sinks into first-half loss on pandemic

British bank Lloyds on Thursday logged a first-half net loss after booking a vast 3.8-billion ($4.9-billion, 4.2-billion-euro) charge as coronavirus sparked a "significant deterioration" in the outlook

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):British bank Lloyds on Thursday logged a first-half net loss after booking a vast 3.8-billion ($4.9-billion, 4.2-billion-euro) charge as coronavirus sparked a "significant deterioration" in the outlook.

The lender said in a statement that it suffered a loss after taxation of 234 million in the first half of 2020 compared with a year-earlier profit of 1.94 billion, adding that the deadly COVID-19 outbreak is having a "profound" effect on the global economy.

Related Topics

Bank 2020 Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

8 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

17 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

31 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

31 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.