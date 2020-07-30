UK bank Lloyds sinks into first-half loss on pandemic

British bank Lloyds on Thursday logged a first-half net loss after booking a vast 3.8-billion ($4.9-billion, 4.2-billion-euro) charge as coronavirus sparked a "significant deterioration" in the outlook

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):British bank Lloyds on Thursday logged a first-half net loss after booking a vast 3.8-billion ($4.9-billion, 4.2-billion-euro) charge as coronavirus sparked a "significant deterioration" in the outlook.

The lender said in a statement that it suffered a loss after taxation of 234 million in the first half of 2020 compared with a year-earlier profit of 1.94 billion, adding that the deadly COVID-19 outbreak is having a "profound" effect on the global economy.