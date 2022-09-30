UrduPoint.com

UK Bans Export Of About 700 Goods To Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 08:48 PM

UK Bans Export of About 700 Goods to Russia

The United Kingdom is imposing a ban on the export of about 700 goods crucial to Russia's economy to the country, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United Kingdom is imposing a ban on the export of about 700 goods crucial to Russia's economy to the country, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Friday.

"UK also bans the export of nearly 700 goods that are crucial to Russia's industrial and technological capabilities," the department said in a statement.

