UrduPoint.com

UK Bans Flights To 6 Southern African Nations Over New Strain Of COVID-19 - Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 05:00 AM

UK Bans Flights to 6 Southern African Nations Over New Strain of COVID-19 - Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The United Kingdom has banned flights to six southern African nations - South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia - until November 28 over the spread of the B.1.1.529 strain of the coronavirus, the UK government said.

"From midday Friday 26 November, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia will be added to the UK's travel red list ... Direct flights from the six countries will be banned from midday Friday until hotel quarantine is up and running from 4am Sunday 28 November," the government said in a statement.

Starting from Friday, non-UK and Irish citizens, who have visited the six African nations within the past 10 days, will be refused entry to the UK, while the UK and Irish citizens will be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Earlier this week, scientists from the UK had warned of the appearance of a coronavirus strain, which contains 32 mutations, in Botswana. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants. The South African National Institute of Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain had been found in South Africa, with 22 cases to date.

Related Topics

Hotel Ireland United Kingdom Botswana South Africa Zimbabwe Lesotho Namibia November Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for B ..

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visits Expo 2020 for Bahrain National Day

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing coop ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing cooperation, review regional devel ..

5 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review adva ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review advancing cooperation, regional de ..

5 hours ago
 Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on M ..

Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on Monday After Surprise Resignati ..

5 hours ago
 Timely completion of privatization programme govt' ..

Timely completion of privatization programme govt's top priority: Soomro

5 hours ago
 Faisal Amin Gandapur releases falcon recovered by ..

Faisal Amin Gandapur releases falcon recovered by Wildlife officials

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.