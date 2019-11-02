UK Bans Fracking in England After Recent Seismic Activity in Lancashire - Energy Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The UK government introduced an immediate ban on fracking across England in the wake of recent seismic events related to fracking activities at Preston New Road in Lancashire, Andrea Leadsom, the secretary of State for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said on Saturday.

"After reviewing the [Oil and Gas Authority's] report into recent seismic activity at Preston New Road, it is clear that we cannot rule out future unacceptable impacts on the local community. For this reason, I have concluded that we should put a moratorium on fracking in England with immediate effect," Leadsom said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Preston new Road is a fracking site that became high profile after hydraulic fracturing activities there caused seismic events back in 2018.

Last August, fracking firm Cuadrilla suspended its activities there after they caused a 2.9 magnitude earthquake.

According to the British Geological Survey, fracking at Preston New Road caused around 50 very small seismic events in 2018, while over 120 seismic events were detected there in August.