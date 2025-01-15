UK bans German livestock imports amid foot-and-mouth outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The UK on Tuesday banned imports of German cattle, pigs and sheep to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, as Berlin races to contain an outbreak of the virus.

"The import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany will now be banned to protect farmers and their livelihoods," a government statement said, after South Korea and Mexico halted pork imports from Germany.

The highly contagious viral infection is not dangerous to humans but affects cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, including sheep and pigs.

Three cases of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) were reported in water buffalo in a farm near Berlin on Friday, the first reported incidents of the virus in Germany in more than three decades.

There are no cases in the UK currently.

In 2001, up to 10 million animals were culled in a foot-and-mouth outbreak in the UK which cost the national economy about £8 billion.

The UK government statement warned that foot-and-mouth "causes significant economic losses" and urged livestock keepers to "remain vigilant to the clinical signs of FMD".

Symptoms include fever and blisters in the mouth and near the hoof.

"The government will do whatever it takes to protect our nation's farmers from the risk posed by foot and mouth," farming minister Daniel Zeichner said.

"That is why restrictions have immediately been brought in on animal products from Germany to prevent an outbreak and we will not hesitate to add additional countries to the list if the disease spreads."