Open Menu

UK Bans German Livestock Imports Amid Foot-and-mouth Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2025 | 01:10 AM

UK bans German livestock imports amid foot-and-mouth outbreak

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The UK on Tuesday banned imports of German cattle, pigs and sheep to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, as Berlin races to contain an outbreak of the virus.

"The import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany will now be banned to protect farmers and their livelihoods," a government statement said, after South Korea and Mexico halted pork imports from Germany.

The highly contagious viral infection is not dangerous to humans but affects cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, including sheep and pigs.

Three cases of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) were reported in water buffalo in a farm near Berlin on Friday, the first reported incidents of the virus in Germany in more than three decades.

There are no cases in the UK currently.

In 2001, up to 10 million animals were culled in a foot-and-mouth outbreak in the UK which cost the national economy about £8 billion.

The UK government statement warned that foot-and-mouth "causes significant economic losses" and urged livestock keepers to "remain vigilant to the clinical signs of FMD".

Symptoms include fever and blisters in the mouth and near the hoof.

"The government will do whatever it takes to protect our nation's farmers from the risk posed by foot and mouth," farming minister Daniel Zeichner said.

"That is why restrictions have immediately been brought in on animal products from Germany to prevent an outbreak and we will not hesitate to add additional countries to the list if the disease spreads."

Related Topics

UK Import Water German Germany Berlin Buffalo South Korea Mexico From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

1 hour ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

1 hour ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space explora ..

Mohamed bin Zayed SAT embarks on UAE space exploration journey tonight from Cali ..

1 hour ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

1 hour ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

1 hour ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying iss ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World