UrduPoint.com

UK Bans Imports Of Russian Silver, Wood Products, High Quality Goods

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 10:15 PM

UK Bans Imports of Russian Silver, Wood Products, High Quality Goods

The United Kingdom is banning imports of silver, wood products and high quality goods, including caviar, from Russia under sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine, the UK Department of International Trade said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United Kingdom is banning imports of silver, wood products and high quality goods, including caviar, from Russia under sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine, the UK Department of International Trade said on Thursday.

"The new sanctions - announced today (Thursday, April 21) by International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak - will include import bans on silver, wood products and high-end products from Russia including caviar," the department said in a statement.

According to the statement, the British government has also decided to increase tariffs by 35 percentage points on Russian and Belarusian products, including diamond and rubber, worth in total around 130 million Pounds sterling ($169.5 million).

Earlier in April, the UK banned imports of iron and steel from Russia and Belarus, exports of quantum technologies, advanced materials and luxury goods, and stopped supporting export finance for the two countries.

Related Topics

Exports Import Ukraine Russia United Kingdom Belarus April Silver From Government Million

Recent Stories

IMFC Fails to Agree on Final Communique Due to Dis ..

IMFC Fails to Agree on Final Communique Due to Disagreements on Russia's Operati ..

4 minutes ago
 PPP leadership's vision saved country from economi ..

PPP leadership's vision saved country from economic crisis: Sharjeel Memon

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Tells Yemen Governing Council Chief Lastin ..

Blinken Tells Yemen Governing Council Chief Lasting Ceasefire Must Be Secured - ..

4 minutes ago
 Latvian, Estonian Parliaments Claim Russian Operat ..

Latvian, Estonian Parliaments Claim Russian Operation in Ukraine 'Genocide'

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister lays wreath at Shuhada Monument in ..

Prime Minister lays wreath at Shuhada Monument in Miranshah

10 minutes ago
 Congress to Take Up Another Ukraine Aid Bill Next ..

Congress to Take Up Another Ukraine Aid Bill Next Week - Pelosi

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.